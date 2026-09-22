‘Anyone who rapes will be murdered’: JD(U) MLA Anant Singh on Jamui student molestation case

Mokama MLA Anant Singh demanded strict law enforcement action and severe penalties for the accused in the Jamui student molestation case.

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Anant Singh- File image

Jamui student molestation case: In a significant development amid the national uproar around Jamui molestation incident, Mokama MLA Anant Singh demanded strict action regarding the alleged molestation and rape of a 10th-grade student in Jamui, Bihar. Speaking on the matter, the legislator called for capital punishment for the perpetrators and advocated for severe law enforcement measures against the accused. In his statements regarding accused Nandan Yadav, Anant Singh supported extrajudicial encounters, asserting that criminals should face strict state action regardless of their background.

What JD(U) MLA said on Jamui student molestation case?

Anant Singh said, “Such people should not have the right to live in Bihar. Criminals have no caste or religion. Strict action should be taken against those who commit crimes.”

Police action in Jamui molestation case

In the recent development, Police claimed to have nabbed the “two main accused” in the molestation of a minor girl in Jamui district of Bihar, even as the war of words continued between the ruling NDA and its opponents over the horrific incident.

The two men were nabbed following an encounter in which both were injured. With this, the total number of people held in connection with the September 19 incident has reached five, including three minors.

The teenage girl and a boy, who were said to be studying at the same coaching centre, were caught hold of by the group on a road and allegedly harassed. Video clips circulating on social media purportedly showed the girl being molested.

Jamui SP Biswajeet Dayal told a press conference that Nandan Yadav, who was spotted in the viral video, with a scarf covering his face while he groped the girl, received a bullet injury in his leg as the police personnel retaliated when he opened fire on them.

SIT constituted to investigate Jamui molestation incident

“An SIT had been constituted to investigate the incident. Three minor boys were detained yesterday. Raids were on today for the remaining accused. When Nandan and his accomplice Hareram were spotted by a police team this morning, the former opened fire. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital along with Hareram, who fractured his knee while trying to flee the spot,” said the SP.

The incident, which had taken place at a place close to the district’s border with adjoining Lakhisarai, came to light on Monday when video clips, apparently shot by some of the accused, went viral on social media.

(With inputs from agencies)