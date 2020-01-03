New Delhi: Punjab has slipped by two points on the Niti Aayog’s Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) India Index, and now occupies the 12th place in 2019, among 36 states and Union Territories.

Reacting to the development, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Sidhu said nobody in the state sleeps without having food; those who do it is to reduce weight, he added.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Sidhu: I don't think there is anyone in Punjab who sleeps without eating food, anyone who does is probably doing it to reduce weight. We in Punjab have a such a healthy and rich diet,there is no question of anyone sleeping hungry https://t.co/K7Kc2K06uc pic.twitter.com/SMYyozhLXP — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2020

“I don’t think there is anyone in Punjab who sleeps without eating food, anyone who does is probably doing it to reduce weight. We in Punjab have a such a healthy and rich diet, there is no question of anyone sleeping hungry,” Balbir Sidhu said.

Another Punjab minister, SS Dharamsot, refuting the Niti Aayog’s figure, said that people who work never die of starvation in the state.

“We never had starvation. Everyone should work,person who works can never die of starvation in Punjab. These are wrong figures. We give atta&dal free,person can’t even make roti?,” SS Dharamsot said.