New Delhi: Days after the President’s Rule was imposed in Maharashtra, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday took the example of sports rules and related it to politics, saying anything can happen in cricket and politics. Citing cricket rules, the minister said sometimes you feel you are losing the match, but the end result is exactly the opposite. He was referring to the present political turmoil that the western Indian state of Maharashtra is undergoing at the moment.

“Anything can happen in cricket and politics. Sometimes you feel you are losing the match, but the result is exactly the opposite. Also, I have just arrived from Delhi, I don’t know the detailed politics of Maharashtra,” Gadkari said.

Replying to a question about what will happen to the ongoing infrastructure projects in Mumbai if Maharashtra gets a non-BJP government, Gadkari said state governments will come and go, but the projects will continue.

“The governments will change, but projects will continue. I see no problem with it. Be it BJP, NCP or Congress, any party which forms the government will support positive policies,” he added.

The statement from the minister comes a couple of days after the President’s Rule was imposed in Maharashtra as the stalemate over government formation continued in the state even 20 days after the poll results were announced.

The decision to impose the rule came after the Union Cabinet recommended President’s Rule in the state. Giving his approval, President Ram Nath Kovind signed a proclamation imposing President’s Rule in Maharashtra and after that, the Assembly remained in suspended animation.

The governor noted that he is satisfied that governance of the state cannot be carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and he is left with no alternative and is constrained to send a report on the provision of Article 356.