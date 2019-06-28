New Delhi: A day after Haryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary was shot dead by unidentified assailants, CM Manohar Lal Khattar said that the deceased had 13 FIRs against him and had been declared a person of bad character.

“Anything could be possible with such a person. Personal enmity could be a reason behind Chaudhary’s murder,” Khattar told reporters.

The Chief Minister, however, assured strict action against all the accused. “Police teams have been formed, culprits won’t be spared,” added Khattar.

Chaudhary was gunned down at the car park of a gym in Faridabad on Thursday. Chaudhary was parking his car outside the gym in sector nine here when the assailants fired on the car from two sides killing him on the spot.

The whole incident was caught on CCTV camera. Upon hearing the noise, people rushed to the site and Chaudhary was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead

As many as 12 spent cartridges was found on the spot, a police had officer said.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi had condemned the killing and said it reflects the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state. He prayed for peace of the departed soul.

“The killing of Congress spokesperson and leader Vikas Chaudhary in Faridabad is a condemnable, shameful and tragic incident. It reflects the deteriorating law-and-order situation in Haryana. May Chaudhary’s soul rest in peace and may God provide his family the strength to bear this loss,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.