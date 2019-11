New Delhi: At least 10 people were killed in a road accident on Friday after a vehicle slammed into a divider and other vehicles in Bangarupalem Mandal of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh, news agency ANI quoted the police as saying.

Soon after the incident, all those injured were taken to a hospital. Meanwhile, rescue operations are underway at the site.