AP Assembly Elections: TDP-JSP Announces First List; Check 118 Candidates Names Here

TDP-Jana Sena Party (JSP) announces first list of candidates with 118 names, first time ever in the politics in Andhra Pradesh. Of these 118 nominees, TDP spearheads with 94 contenders, while Jana Sena will be contesting in 24 seats which will be announced soon. Notably, out of 94 on TDP’s list, 23 newcomers have been entrusted with the responsibility to contest

Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections | TDP-Jana Sena Party (JSP) announces first list of candidates with 118 names, first time ever in the politics in Andhra Pradesh. Of these 118 nominees, TDP spearheads with 94 contenders, while Jana Sena will be contesting in 24 seats which will… pic.twitter.com/FI2UT2r0KP — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2024

