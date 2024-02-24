By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
AP Assembly Elections: TDP-JSP Announces First List; Check 118 Candidates Names Here
AP Assembly Elections: TDP-JSP Announces First List; Check 118 Candidates Names Here
TDP-Jana Sena Party (JSP) announces first list of candidates with 118 names, first time ever in the politics in Andhra Pradesh. Of these 118 nominees, TDP spearheads with 94 contenders, while Jana Sena will be contesting in 24 seats which will be announced soon. Notably, out of 94 on TDP’s list, 23 newcomers have been entrusted with the responsibility to contest
Trending Now
Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections | TDP-Jana Sena Party (JSP) announces first list of candidates with 118 names, first time ever in the politics in Andhra Pradesh. Of these 118 nominees, TDP spearheads with 94 contenders, while Jana Sena will be contesting in 24 seats which will… pic.twitter.com/FI2UT2r0KP
— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2024
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.