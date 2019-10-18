New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced an annual financial assistance scheme for handloom weavers. Named YSR Nesthanna Hastham, the scheme will provide relief to poverty-stricken handloom weavers in the 13 districts of the state.

The YSR Nesthanna Hastham Scheme

Named after YS Rajasekhara Reddy, former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh who died in a helicopter crash in 2009 while in office and was also the incumbent CM’s father, the scheme will come into effect from December 21. Under the scheme, annual financial assistance of Rs 24,000 will be provided to each family of handloom weavers.

Speaking to media, Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Minister P Venkataramaiah said that the scheme could be used for anything, from repairing existing looms to upgrading to power looms, raw material purchase etc.

Other announcements

The state government also made a slew of other announcements. An allowance of Rs 10,000 will be given to each fisherman to compensate for their loss of livelihood during the fishing ban in the state from April 15-June 14. Fishing is banned during this duration due to rough seas, leaving fishermen without any income.

Besides this, for fishermen with mechanised boats, the government will give a subsidy of Rs 9 per litre. This scheme will be launched on November 21, which is the World Fisheries Day.

The government has also tripled the salary of midday meal workers across the state from Rs 1,000/month to Rs 3,000/month, in a move that will benefit around 88,290 midday meal workers.

Bringing cheer to lawyers, the government announced a monthly allowance of Rs 5,000 for them.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy became Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister in May, with his party YSR Congress winning 151 out of 175 seats in the Assembly elections, which were held in the state simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections. He is the 17th CM of the state, succeeding Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu in office.