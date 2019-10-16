New Delhi: A local journalist based in Andra Pradesh was allegedly killed by unidentified assailants in S Annavaram village located in Tuni Mandal of East Godavari district.

The incident took place on Tuesday when K Satya Narayana, a reporter of Andhra Jyoti (a Telugu newspaper) was away from his home by around 100 meters, stated news agency ANI. The victim was attacked with knives. Having committed the crime, the miscreants fled from the spot.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister M YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took serious note of the matter and ordered the Director-General of Police to take immediate action to nab the culprits. Besides, the Director-General of Police (DGP) Gowtam Sawang has also ordered the Superintendent of Police of East Godavari district Adnan Nayeem Asmi to visit the spot and catch the culprits as soon as possible, according to news agency ANI.