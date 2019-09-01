Vijayawada: A troubled mother has written to the governor of Andhra Pradesh, Biswabhusan Harichandan, stating that either she be allowed to give euthanasia to her mentally-challenged daughter or that he took action against the doctor who refused to treat her kid.

According to a report in Daijiworld, the girl has been suffering from a mental disorder since the age of 4, while also having some gynecological issues. She was being taken treated at the hospital where her father worked as a senior assistant. However, when a new head of the Psychology department assumed charge, things changed.

The doctor named Rajya Lakshmi refused to treat the mentally ill Jahnavi.

The parents then approached the court, who gave a ruling in their favour.

Despite the court’s order, Dr. Lakshmi continued to deny treatment to Jahnavi.

The mother was then forced to write to the governor, requesting mercy killing for Jahnavi.