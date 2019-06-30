New Delhi: After hoisting India’s tricolour on Everest, Indian Police Service (IPS) Officer and DIG Frontier in Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Aparna Kumar summitted Mount Denali in Alaska, USA becoming the first civil servant to climb the rare mountain.

The 2002 batch of Uttar Pradesh IPS officer Aparna Kumar completed her seventh peak in her ‘7 Summits’ challenge with Mount Denali, the highest peak of Northern America at 20,310 feet. Kumar completed her challenge by summiting seven famous ranges in seven continents of the world.

She started her final climb on June 15 and had planned to finish it around July 10. However, owing to the clear weather conditions on the mountain, Kumar managed to finish her climb 10 days before her estimated date.

The IPS Association congratulated the officer for her “unflinching spirit & unflappable mind” that has made India a proud nation inspiring many people.

Steely Resolve! Kudos IPS Aparna Kumar, DIG @ITBP_official on summitting Mount Denali, USA & completing her "Seventh Summit". Unflinching spirit & unflappable mind of Aparna, has made India proud & have become an inspiration for millions of women across globe. Congratulations

During the course of her challenge, she faced several health hazards including pneumonia that she recovered from in record time.

The Uttar Pradesh cadre officer had already covered six of the highest peaks in the world including Mount Everest. On January 13, 2019, she had become the first IPS and ITBP woman officer to reach the South Pole.

Several officers have called shown their respect to the cadre officer saying, “she is poles apart”.