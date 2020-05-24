New Delhi: With the domestic flights resuming operations from Monday, the Central government on Sunday decided to restart regional air connectivity services under the UDAN scheme on select routes and with conditions. The central government said that the services will be started as per the modalities set by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Also Read - IndiGo Starts Operating Daily Direct Flights in Northeast Under UDAN

Issuing an order, the Central government said that all the operational routes in priority areas which include the northeastern region, hill states and islands are permitted to resume operations.

The order further stated that all operational helicopter routes are permitted to resume operations. All operational routes with no viability gap funding (VGF) are permitted as well.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said that all operational routes up to 500 km stage length are permitted to resume operations. “And selected airline operators (SAOs) are allowed to operationalise awarded routes under UDAN, including seaplanes on the permitted routes,” it said.

“If willing to operate without VGF support, SAOs may operate Tourism RCS routes (T-RCS) or RCS routes with stage length more than 500 km in areas other than Priority Areas. However, other incentives for the respective routes as per the scheme document would continue to be available for the contract period,” the order said.

The ministry further added that the selected airline operators will also be allowed to operate regional connectivity scheme routes with stage length more than 500 km as per the respective SAO agreements in cases where the operation of such routes are necessary for repositioning of aircraft for a network which consists of all other permitted RCS routes.

Non-operation of such RCS routes would lead to the airports being connected by such routes to become unserved as per the scheme document, it said.

Looking at the limited demand as well as the objective of optimal utilisation of viability gap funding, selected airline operators are allowed operating flexibility in their schedules while mandating a minimum of 3 flights per week and maximum as per the awarded frequency in the respective agreements.

From Monday, the Central government has allowed airlines to recommence domestic passenger flight operations in a calibrated manner.