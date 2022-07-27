APJ Abdul Kalam’s death anniversary: The Missile Man of India, Avul Pakir Jainelabdeen Abdul Kalam served as the 11the President of India. Today, July 27 marks the day when he breathed his last while delivering a speech at IIM Shillong. A beacon of knowledge, he completed his full 5-year term in a glorious manner as the Indian President from 2002 to 2007. One of the most celebrated Indian scientists, his major contributions were in the field of defense and space research. His amicable personality and casual and humble approach towards people and life earned him the moniker – People’s President. Born in a poor family in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, he worked as a scientist and science administrator at Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).Also Read - Man Builds Special Robot to Take Care of Disabled Dog in Lucknow
He had given 40 years to science and is hailed to develop India's civilian space programme and military missile systems. Today marks 7 years since India lost a great President, an incredible scientist, and a humble yet eminent personality. While his wings of fire have perished, the flame of his words and his mighty words still rings in the hearts of many.
- Creativity is seeing the same thing but thinking differently.
- If you want to leave your footprints on the sands of time do not drag your feet.
- All of us do not have equal talent. But, all of us have an equal opportunity to develop our talents.
- Don’t take rest after your first victory because if you fail in the second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck.
- Be active! Take on responsibility! Work for the things you believe in. If you do not, you are surrendering your fate to others.
- Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action.
- Youth should not accept any compromise or lower their sights. A society that makes its youth crawl in conformity
and enforces dogmas on their aspirations can never flourish.
- If you fail, never give up because FAIL means “First Attempt In Learning.
- Dream is not that which you see while sleeping it is something that does not let you sleep.
- Two rules for a peaceful life: Depression in failure should never go to heart, and ego in success should never go to the brain.
- All birds find shelter during a rain. But eagle avoids rain by flying above the clouds. Problems are common, but attitude makes the difference.