APJ Abdul Kalam's death anniversary: The Missile Man of India, Avul Pakir Jainelabdeen Abdul Kalam served as the 11the President of India. Today, July 27 marks the day when he breathed his last while delivering a speech at IIM Shillong. A beacon of knowledge, he completed his full 5-year term in a glorious manner as the Indian President from 2002 to 2007. One of the most celebrated Indian scientists, his major contributions were in the field of defense and space research. His amicable personality and casual and humble approach towards people and life earned him the moniker – People's President. Born in a poor family in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, he worked as a scientist and science administrator at Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

He had given 40 years to science and is hailed to develop India's civilian space programme and military missile systems. Today marks 7 years since India lost a great President, an incredible scientist, and a humble yet eminent personality. While his wings of fire have perished, the flame of his words and his mighty words still rings in the hearts of many.