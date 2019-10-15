New Delhi: People’s president, missile man, humble human being, great teacher..these are just a few adjectives to describe India’s beloved former president, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. October 15 marks the 88th birth anniversary of India’s Missile Man, Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam who has been an inspiration not just for India, but the world.

In 2010, the United Nations Organization (UNO) declared the the birth date of APJ Abdul Kalam, October 15th as World Student Day honouring his focus on promoting education.

Several celebrities and politicians took to Twitter to recognise his contributions to the nation and remember the great visionary. In a tweet, PM Modi shared a video where he is heard recounting the achievements of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

Remembering the real Gareeb ka beta, on his birth anniversary. A man of humble background who rose to great heights thanks to his scientist temperament and hardwork. He was great teacher, a noble man and a true Patriot.

"Nations consist of people. And with their effort, a nation can accomplish all it could ever want" – APJ Abdul Kalam.

