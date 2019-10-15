New Delhi: People’s president, missile man, humble human being, great teacher..these are just a few adjectives to describe India’s beloved former president, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. October 15 marks the 88th birth anniversary of India’s Missile Man, Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam who has been an inspiration not just for India, but the world.
In 2010, the United Nations Organization (UNO) declared the the birth date of APJ Abdul Kalam, October 15th as World Student Day honouring his focus on promoting education.
Several celebrities and politicians took to Twitter to recognise his contributions to the nation and remember the great visionary. In a tweet, PM Modi shared a video where he is heard recounting the achievements of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam
Abdul Kalam was born on October 15, 1931, at Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu. He served as president for five years from 2002, enjoying the support of both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress.
Dr Kalam received India’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, in 1997 for his contribution to the scientific research and modernisation of defence technology in India.
Fondly remembered as the ‘People’s President’, he was honoured with prestigious awards such as Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, and Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award.
Kalam died on 27 July 2015 at IIM Shillong while delivering a lecture to students. His last words reportedly were to his long-time aide Srijan Pal Singh “Funny guy! Are you doing well?”