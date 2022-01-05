Ferozepur: Soon after cancelling his Ferozepur visit due to security lapse, the officials at Bhatinda Airport on Wednesday told news agency ANI that PM Modi on his return to Bhatinda airport told officials there,“Apne CM ko thanks kehna, ki mein Bhatinda airport tak zinda laut paaya.”Also Read - PM Modi Cancels Ferozepur Visit After Security Lapse Due to Protest; MHA Seeks Report From Punjab Govt

Notably, PM Modi, who was travelling by road in Punjab on Wednesday, was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to blockade by some protesters, an incident the Union Home Ministry described as a "major lapse" in his security.

Officials at Bhatinda Airport tell ANI that PM Modi on his return to Bhatinda airport told officials there,“Apne CM ko thanks kehna, ki mein Bhatinda airport tak zinda laut paaya.” pic.twitter.com/GLBAhBhgL6 — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022

Issuing a statement, the Home Ministry said that after the “major security lapse” in the prime minister’s travel in Punjab, his convoy decided to return. The ministry has also asked the Punjab government to fix responsibility for the lapse and take strict action.

The incident happened when PM Modi was on his way to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala from Bathinda.

In the meantime, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told the gathering in Ferozepur, “The prime minister wanted to meet you all, but because of some reasons he is not going to be with us today. The PM has said that these programmes (inauguration) have been postponed and not cancelled.”

PM Modi was scheduled to lay the foundation stones of development projects worth over Rs 42,750 crore, including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway and a PGIMER satellite centre.