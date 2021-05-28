New Delhi: Apollo Hospitals in India will start administering the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V starting from the second week of June, the group announced on Thursday. Executive Vice-chairperson Shobana Kamineni of the Apollo Group of Hospitals said in a statement that the group has completed administering one million vaccine doses across 80 locations in India, prioritising frontline workers, high-risk population, and corporate employees. Also Read - Pfizer Vaccine Should Be Procured As Soon As Possible to Vaccinate Children: Kejriwal

Giving details about ramping up their immunisation programme, she said, “In June, we will do a million every week and double that in July. We are on track to complete 20 million jabs by September this year.” Also Read - Our Vaccine Highly Effective on COVID-19 Variant Prevalent in India: Pfizer To Govt

As the largest vaccinator in the private sector, the group said that they will continue to support the Union and state governments in the fight against this pandemic. Also Read - Good News! Not Only On Aayogya Setu, You May Soon be Able To Book Vaccine Slot on Third-Party App

“We would like to thank the Union and State governments and the vaccine manufacturers of Covishield and Covaxin for their support,” Kamineni said, adding that no one is safe till everyone is vaccinated.

Russia’s Sputnik V got approval from the Subject expert committee (SEC) for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA), making it the third COVID-19 vaccine to get clearance in India. India has become the 60th country to authorise the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus. The vaccine is now approved in countries with a total population of 3 billion, or 40 percent of the world’s population.

(With inputs from ANI)