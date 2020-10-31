New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday dismissed BJP’s demands for his party to apologise for questions posed to the government after the Pulwama terror attack in February last year. Also Read - 'Ghus ke Maara': Pakistan Minister Brags About Pulwama Attack in National Assembly, Changes Tone

He was "still trying to figure out what the Congress is supposed to apologise for…", Tharoor said.

"I am still trying to figure out what the Congress is supposed to apologise for. For expecting the government to keep our soldiers safe? For rallying around the flag rather than politicising a national tragedy? For expressing condolences to the families of our martyrs?" he said in a tweet.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday had posted a tweet referring to a sensational claim by a Pakistan minister – that his country was responsible for the Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF soldiers after a suicide bomber rammed a car into a military convoy.

“Pakistan has admitted its hand behind Pulwama terror attack. Now, Congress… who talked of conspiracy theories must apologise to the country,” Javadekar tweeted, referring to statements by Congress leaders earlier this year, including Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor.

The Pulwama attack – that took place weeks before last year’s Lok Sabha election – and the ensuing air strikes by the Air Force, triggered political sparring over a narrative built by the BJP around a tough policy against terror that the party repeatedly raised during campaigning.

While the Congress and Left accused the BJP of capitalising on the issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning hit out at the opposition over its stand on Pulwama, saying the Pakistan minister’s revelations had exposed its true face.