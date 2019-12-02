New Delhi: Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and BJP leader Pralhad Joshi on Monday hit out at Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and asked him to “unconditionally apologise” for referring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah as ‘migrants’.

Once again, Chowdhury on Sunday bashed Prime Minister Modi and his right-hand and Home Minister Amit Shah, this time asserting his remark against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise which has been deemed to be implemented across India.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the Lok Sabha Congress leader had said, “India belongs to everyone, is it someone’s personal property? Everyone here has the same rights. Amit Shah ji, Narendra Modi ji aap khud ghuspetiye hain. Ghar aapka Gujarat agaye Dilli, aap khud migrant hain (Amit Shah Ji, Modi Ji, you both are infiltrators yourselves. Your home is in Gujarat and you came to Delhi, you too are migrants).”

Adhir Chowdhury’s remark came amid a raging controversy over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and the contentious NRC, which the government has promised to implement across the country.

Recently, Home Minister Shah, a vocal advocate of the exercise, had said in Rajya Sabha that there is no provision in the NRC that says that people of certain religions would be excluded from it. He had also promised that all genuine citizens of the country, irrespective of their religious identity, would figure on the list.

Congress leader Chowdhury also received immense slack from several other leaders from the BJP and its allying parties.

BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao on Sunday slammed the leader and said, “The statement of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, calling them illegal immigrants is the height of his stupidity.”

“He needs urgent treatment for his imaginary thinking. India is for Indians irrespective of caste, creed, colour and community. No one can change that,” he had added.