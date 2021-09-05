New Delhi: Coming down heavily on Javed Akhtar for his remark that has created a huge controversy, BJP leader Ram Kadam has asked the noted lyricist to issue an unconditional apology for allegedly comparing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to the Taliban. In a video message shared on Twitter, Maharashtra MLA and BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam said that no film involving Javed Akhtar will be allowed to screen in the country till he apologises to the Sangh workers with folded hands.Also Read - Pakistan Will Assist Taliban to Form Inclusive Admin in Afghanistan: Gen Bajwa Tells UK

"Before making such statements, he should know that people from the Sangh family are running the government today and fulfilling Raj Dharma. If it was a Talibani mindset, would he have been able to make such remarks? This shows how hollow his claims are. Until he does not tender an apology with folded hands to the Sangh workers who have dedicated their lives to the nation, we will not allow any of his films to run in this land of Ma Bharti", Kadam, an MLA from Ghatkopar West said in his video message.

Also Read - Afghan Woman Activist Thrashed by Taliban as Protest Turns Violent in Kabul

Meanwhile, Ashutosh J Dubey, the legal advisor to the BJP’s Maharashtra unit, has lodged a complaint against the Bollywood lyricist for his comments against the RSS.

What did Javed Akhtar Say?

While talking to a leading news channel, Akhtar had said that right-wing groups across the world want the same thing. “Just like the Taliban want an Islamic State, there are those who want a Hindu Rashtra. These people are of the same mindset — be it Muslim, Christian, Jews, or Hindus,” he told NDTV.

“Of course, the Taliban is barbaric, and their actions are reprehensible, but those supporting the RSS, VHP, and Bajrang Dal are all the same,” he told the news channel yesterday.