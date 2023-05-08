Home

App-based Bus Service in Delhi Soon? CM Kejriwal Sends Proposal To LG For Approval

"Following the LG's approval, we will share the policy online for seeking public feedback," the chief minister said at a press conference.

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his government is sending a scheme for introducing premium buses on Delhi roads through private aggregators for Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena’s approval. He said he hoped the scheme will be approved.

दिल्ली का शानदार परिवहन सिस्टम अब एक कदम और आगे बढ़ते हुए नए स्तर पर पहुँचेगा। दिल्ली की सड़कों पर अब प्रीमियम बसें उतरेंगी। https://t.co/Q11niOngOo — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 8, 2023

“The policy stipulates that no bus older than three years will be used by aggregators. Buses purchased after January 1, 2024 will be electric. The seats in the buses will be booked through an app,” he said.

Kejriwal said there is a large number of cars and scooters on Delhi roads.

“Delhi is the capital of our country and our public transport should be world class and at par with foreign cities. If we want to get people to use public transport, we should make public transport safe, comfortable and punctual,” he said.

The biggest revolution was when Delhi Metro started and people started using it, he said.

“This reduced the number of vehicles reduced on roads,” he said.

But the metro has also become crowded and people have started using private vehicles again. There are cluster buses and DTC buses but they are restricted to the lower middle class, the chief minister said.

Here are some of the features:

The Bus will be equipped with CCTV cameras

There will be panic buttons and the buses will be air-conditioned

The booking prices for these buses will be higher than those of DTC tickets and in accordance with the market

There will be no provision for free travel for women

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.