New Delhi: Just a few hours after Congress leader from Punjab Navjot Singh Sidhu tweeted out a copy of his resignation letter, party leader Shatrughan Sinha responded to the decision saying that he was “rather appalled”.

Sidhu, who has been at loggerheads with Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh since June, announced his resignation from the state cabinet along with his resignation letter that he had already given to the Congress president Rahul Gandhi in June.

Reacting to the resignation, actor-turned-politician Sinha said, “Rather appalled to learn of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s resignation from the Punjab Cabinet & Ministry! He has been a supremely talented and popular sportsman/politician. Above all, a wonderful human being and man in demand, who is also a dear friend.”

He added that they cannot question his decision, however, he hoped that the situation will soon be resolved.

While we cannot question his decision, one would certainly hope and pray for remedial measures soon towards resolving this unfortunate move….Jai Hind! — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) July 14, 2019

Navjot Sidhu and Sinha have been on good terms since their days as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rebels, following which both switched to Congress. Sidhu had joined the Congress in January 2017, ahead of Punjab assembly polls. Similarly, Sinha had joined the Congress after openly criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then party president Amit Shah.

However, there has been a rift between the Congress MP from Punjab and the state chief minister from the time the former went to Islamabad for the swearing-in ceremony of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The 55-year-old had, in June, blamed the governmental department in Punjab for ‘inept handling’ that caused the Congress’ poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls this year.