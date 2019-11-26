New Delhi: Apple company has begun its production of iPhone XR for domestic market as well as exports, informed IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday, according to news agency PTI.

Implying the central government’s role in bolstering the manufacture of mobile phones in India, Prasad noted that the world’s largest manufacturer and a major supplier of Apple iPhone chargers, Salcomp, has agreed to take over the closed facility of Nokia located in a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) near Chennai.

Salcomp will revive the unit, which was closed for nearly 10 years, and the facility will become operational from March 2020. The unit will produce charger and other equipment and will boast of a diversified portfolio. This will entail an investment of Rs 2,000 crore in five years. “The big SEZ of Nokia which was closed for 10 years will get into life again. As many as 10,000 people will get jobs directly and 50,000 jobs will be generated indirectly,” Prasad said. India’s overall mobile, as well as components exports, are expected to cross USD 1.6 billion each in 2019-20, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)