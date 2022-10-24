Apple CEO Tim Cook: Apple CEO Tim Cook on Monday shared a picture clicked by Mumbai-based photographer Apeksha Maker while extending Diwali wishes to people. Tim Cook shared one of the pictures on Twitter and said that “the picture beautifully illustrated why Diwali is called the festival of lights”.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Celebrates Diwali 2022 Flaunting Her Sensuous Dance Moves With Guru Randhawa, Watch Viral Video

He shared his appreciation of the image on Twitter where he wrote, "This photo beautifully captures why Diwali is known as the Festival of Lights. Wishing all who celebrate a holiday full of joy and prosperity."

This photo beautifully captures why Diwali is known as the Festival of Lights. Wishing all who celebrate a holiday full of joy and prosperity. #ShotoniPhone by Apeksha Maker. pic.twitter.com/BhUH1MkFfS — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 24, 2022

Apeksha Maker, the photographer, said she was “humbled” to see Tim Cook share the image. She had shot the pictures using an iPhone that showed baroque Diwali decorations and a woman’s henna-decorated hands enclosing a “diya” or earthen lamp.

Apeksha Maker is a professional who has worked with top brands and film personalities. She is also the co-founder of The House of Pixels, a photography platform that bridges the gap between conceptual and commercial, The Telegraph reported in a feature piece.