New Delhi: At a time when a number of prominent educational institutes including, Jamia and AMU, are burning with violent protests across the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, sources at the Union Home Ministry on Monday said that how many people will be benefited by the CAA will be cleared after framing of the rules. The MHA also stated that it will frame rules regarding this soon.

Talking details about the procedure to obtain Indian citizenship, the MHA stated that an applicant will have to apply for citizenship with required documents. It also stated that nobody will become an Indian citizen automatically.