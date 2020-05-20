Lockdown 4.0 Interstate travel e-pass: As the interstate movement has been allowed in the fourth extension of the lockdown from May 18, the Centre has come up with a single-window website to issue e-pass. Also Read - If Players Are Virus Free, Allow Them to Use both Saliva And Sweat on Ball: Matthew Hayden

Everything you need to know about inter-state e-pass

1. The link you must visit to apply for an e-pass is: http://serviceonline.gov.in/epass/#

2. Not all states are allowing visitors. Those who are allowing include Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Karnataka, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh.

3. You have to select a state and then apply for the e-pass.

4. Once you select the state, link to the state government’s e-pass issuance system will be opened and you will be asked to feed into details required.

5. You will get an OTP on your registered mobile number. Your application will then be processed which you can track.

6. Any individual/group can apply for the movement pass

7. Scanned copies of some documents are also required, varying from state to state.

8. The hard/soft copy of the e-pass will be required to be produced at the border.

But what about Delhi-Noida Border?

It’s still closed. Several vehicles were refused to cross the border on Wednesday morning — the third day of lockdown 4.0. On Monday, seven people were arrested for defying the lockdown in Noida.

The UP government had issued an order allowing the movement from Delhi to Noida or Ghaziabad unless the person travelling is from a containment zone. But later the information department of Gautam Buddh Nagar said that the status quo will be maintained for now.