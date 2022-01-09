New Delhi: If you have plans to travel abroad in the future then having a passport is a necessity. Besides travelling abroad, a passport can also serve as your identity proof document for other work-related things. If you are yet to apply for a passport, don’t worry we have got you covered. You can now apply for a passport online and get it in your hands in just 10-15 days. You can submit all your documents online in just minutes to apply for the passport.Also Read - Henley Passport Index 2021: India at 90th Position; Check List of Countries With Powerful Passports

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to apply for a passport online

Step 1: Register through the Passport Seva Online Portal. (Click on "Register Now" link on the Home Page).

Step 2: Login to the Passport Seva Online Portal with the registered Login Id.

Step 3: Click “Apply for Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport” link.

Step 4: Fill in the required details in the form and submit.

Step 5: Click the “Pay and Schedule Appointment” link on the “View Saved/Submitted Applications” screen to schedule an appointment.

Step 6: Online Payment has been made mandatory for booking appointments at all PSK/POPSK/PO.

Online Payment can be made using any one of the following modes:

Credit/Debit Card (MasterCard and Visa)

Internet Banking (State Bank of India (SBI) Associate Banks and Other Banks)

SBI Bank Challan

Step 7: Click the “Print Application Receipt” link to print the application receipt containing Application Reference Number (ARN)/Appointment Number.

Step 8: Visit the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK)/Regional Passport Office (RPO) where appointment has been booked, along with original documents.

It is to be noted that carrying printout of the application receipt is no longer required. An SMS with your appointment details is also accepted as proof of appointment during your visit to Passport Office. It is also important to note that resubmission of the application form is required, in case the applicant does not visit the Passport Seva Kendra within 90 days from the online form submission.