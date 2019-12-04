New Delhi: As the whole nation is seething in anger over the delay in hanging the accused in the 2012 Nirbhaya case in Delhi, a person named Ravi Kumar has written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind expressing his wish to be appointed as a temporary executioner in Delhi’s Tihar jail.

“Appoint me executioner so ‘Nirbhaya’ case convicts can be hanged soon and her soul rests in peace,” Ravi Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Wednesday.

Ravi Kumar, who hails from Shimla, has asked the President to appoint him as a temporary executioner since there are no executioners in Delhi’s Tihar Jail.