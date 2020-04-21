New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appreciated the role of civil servants in the country’s battle against the coronavirus pandemic, on the occasion of Civil Services Day. Also Read - Contributed Significantly in Maintaining Social System: PM Modi Thanks Traders, Shopkeepers in This Hour of Crisis

"Today, on Civil Services Day, I convey greetings to all civil servants and their families," PM Modi tweeted.

"I appreciate their efforts in ensuring India successfully defeats COVID-19. They are working round the clock, assisting those in need and ensuring everyone is healthy," the Prime Minister further stated in his tweet.

Remembering Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the country’s first Home Minister, in honour of whose speech to the probationers of Administrative Services Officers in 1947, April 21 is observed as Civil Services Day, PM Modi posted: “On Civil Services Day, tributes to the great Sardar Patel, who envisioned our administrative framework and emphasised on building a system that is progress-oriented and compassionate.”

On Civil Services Day, tributes to the great Sardar Patel, who envisioned our administrative framework and emphasised on building a system that is progress-oriented and compassionate. Sharing my speech from Civil Services Day in 2018. https://t.co/KANhpFsTkd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 21, 2020

He also shared the video of his address on Civil Services Day 2018.

In his speech, Sardar Patel had referred to the civil servants as the ‘steel frame of India.’ The first Civil Services Day was celebrated on April 21, 2006 in Vigyan Bhavan in the national capital.

The country’s overall COVID-19 tally as on Tuesday morning stands at 18,601 cases of which 3,252 patients have been cured while 590 are casualties.