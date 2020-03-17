New Delhi: After news reports surfaced that nearly 300 Indian nationals, including students, are stranded at the Kuala Lumpur airport following cancellation of flights, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday night said that the Central government has arranged flights for the stranded nationals to fly back to India. Also Read - Sri Lanka Suspends All Incoming International Flights Amid Coronavirus Fears

Taking to Twitter, the EAM appreciated the citizens for coping with the difficult situation at Kuala Lumpur airport. He also urged them to understand the precautions.

"Appreciate the difficult situation of Indian students and other passengers waiting in transit at Kuala Lumpur airport. We have now approved @AirAsia flights for you to Delhi and Vizag. These are tough times and you should understand the precautions. Please contact the airline," he said in a tweet.

The people who are stranded at the Kuala Lumpur airport are from various countries including Philippines, Cambodia and Malaysia.

“We are students from Philippines. We are stranded since the past few hours as many flights have been cancelled. We cannot go back to Philippines and neither the Indian government is prepared to take us. We are trying to contact Indian officials. None of us want to go back to Philippines,” a woman student said in a video telecast by various channels.

According to her, there are many from various parts of the country, who have been waiting for hours at the transit airport at Kuala Lumpur airport.

As soon as these people got the boarding pass, they were informed by the airport authorities that their flights have been cancelled.

Flights to Kerala, Bengaluru and Chennai have also been cancelled, the passengers said. Jose K Mani, Rajya Sabha MP, said he had got in touch with Indian officials. “Most stranded passengers are Indian citizens,” he said.