Appropriate Action Being Taken: Supreme Court On Social Media Post ‘Falsely’ Quoting CJI Chandrachud

In a statement, the Supreme Court said the malicious social media post, which also used a photograph of CJI Chandrachud along with the quotes claiming to be said by the chief justice, is "fake" and "ill-intended".

The Supreme Court of India (File Photo)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said appropriate action will be taken in regard to a social media post being shared with the “fake” claim that the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud had urged the public to protest against the authorities. In a statement, the Supreme Court said the malicious social media post, which also used a photograph of CJI Chandrachud along with the quotes claiming to be said by the chief justice, is “ill-intended”.

“It has come to the notice of the Supreme Court of India that a social media post (invoking the public to protest against authorities) using a file photograph and falsely quoting the Chief Justice India is being circulated,” the Supreme Court said.

“The post is fake, ill-intended and mischievous. No such post has been issued by the Chief Justice of India nor has he authorised any such post. Appropriate action is being taken in this regard,” the Supreme Court said.

