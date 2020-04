New Delhi: After requests from states to extend the lockdown till the end of this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation tomorrow at 10 am on Tuesday, April 14. Speculations are rife that PM Modi will announce an extension of the lockdown till April 30, but with measures to boost the economy. Also Read - India to Host Asian Boxing C'ship in Nov-Dec This Year, BFI Confident of COVID-19 Storm Passing