Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has withdrawn the Tirupati bus tickets with controversial Jerusalem ads. It said, “Tickets have been withdrawn duly taking sentiments of the devotees. An enquiry has been ordered to probe into this matter and to elicit further information and also to avoid recurrence of such incidents.”

The YSRCP government sought to place the blame at the earlier TDP government’s door. It said that these tickets were supposed to carry government schemes on the reverse. However, when the code of conduct was enforced for the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, the tickets were not used. Once the elections were over, the tickets were brought into circulation.

Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) on Jerusalem Ads On Tirupati Bus Tickets: Tickets withdrawn duly taking sentiments of the devotees. An enquiry has been ordered to probe into this matter&to elicit further information & to avoid recurrence of such incidents pic.twitter.com/G11Bib4G7D — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2019

Minister and YSRCP leader Vellampalli Srinivas spoke to the media and explained the same. He said, “An inquiry into the religious material being printed on the backside of the tickets showed that the tenders were finalized by the previous TDP government.”

He also blamed both the TDP and the BJP and said, “TDP & BJP leaders are trying to level baseless allegations on the CM for every small issue and trying to create untoward situations. We’ll take action against all those who are purporting the vicious propaganda and trying to blame the state for such sensitive issues.”

BJP leaders, who have claimed that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is non-Hindu and does not believe in the religion, alleged that he was pushing his agenda for minority religions.

Meanwhile, the regional manager of the APSRTC had said a bundle with printed material about non-Hindu pilgrimage had wrongly come to Tirupati. The transport body’s executive director for operations confirmed to a portal that they would probe the matter. “It is an advertisement of the government issued by the minorities department,” the officer said.