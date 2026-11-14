AQI crosses 400 in many areas of Delhi, Noida’s Sector 62 records highest pollution level

Pollution continues to impact Delhi-NCR. At 7 am, Sector 62 in Noida recorded the highest AQI of 442. Meanwhile, air quality in Delhi's IIT and ITO also reached the severe category. Pollution levels were also very poor in several other areas.

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AQI crosses 400 in many areas of Delhi, Noida's Sector 62 records highest pollution level (PTI)

The morning in Delhi-NCR began amid pollution rather than clean air. Air quality in many areas remained extremely poor. Latest data from the CPCB indicates that pollution has not been relieved in the capital or surrounding cities.

As of 7 a.m., Noida’s Sector 62 recorded an AQI of 442. Meanwhile, the IIT area in Delhi recorded 419 and ITO 414. The air quality in these areas has reached the severe category.

Noida’s Sector 62 has highest pollution levels

Sector 62 in Noida recorded an AQI of 442, the highest among all the monitoring stations. Knowledge Park-V in Greater Noida recorded 361. Ghori Bachhera recorded an AQI of 355, while Gaur Yamuna City recorded 318 and Knowledge Park-III recorded 312. Sector 110 in Noida recorded an AQI of 313. The situation was slightly better in Sector 39, where the figure was 287.

AQI crosses 400 at IIT Delhi and ITO

The air quality in several areas of the capital also reached the severe category. IIT Delhi recorded an AQI of 419, while ITO recorded 414. Chandni Chowk recorded 395. JNU recorded 390 and Anand Vihar recorded 381. Furthermore, Aya Nagar recorded an AQI of 359. Terminal 3 at IGI Airport recorded 348, Badarpur 314, and Okhla Phase 2 318.

Pollution levels in Delhi-NCR had previously spiked significantly on October 13th. On that day, the IIT area recorded an AQI of 488, close to the severe level of 500. The average AQI in the capital was 403, and the figure around AIIMS was 418. On that day, the AQI exceeded 400 at 33 monitoring stations in Delhi.

AQI category and its impact on health

The AQI ( Air Quality Index) measures how clean or polluted the air is. An AQI between 301 and 400 is considered very poor, and between 401 and 500 is considered severe.Severe air quality can affect even healthy individuals. It can be especially harmful for those with respiratory or heart conditions. Therefore, this level of pollution cannot be taken lightly.