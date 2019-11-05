New Delhi: Air quality index (AQI) in Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram continued to be in ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday as Delhi and its satellite cities continued to battle the pollution crisis that has triggered panic among citizens and intervention by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) as well as the Supreme Court.

On Tuesday, even as the sun shone through the layer of haze, the AQI in Noida’s Sector 62 area was recorded at 394 or ‘very poor.’

Noida: Air Quality Index (AQI) at 394 (very poor) in Sector-62 area. pic.twitter.com/rjKu3waqE6 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 5, 2019

Similarly, the AQIs in Ghaziabad’s Vasundhara and Gurugram’s NISE Gwal Pahari were 392 and 396 respectively, being, just like in Noida’s case, in ‘very poor’ category.

Ghaziabad: Air Quality Index (AQI) at 392 in 'very poor' category, in Vasundhara. pic.twitter.com/OCxXAZQDqw — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 5, 2019

Haryana: Air Quality Index (AQI) at 396 (very poor) at NISE Gwal Pahari area in Gurugram, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. pic.twitter.com/tH5Jtn8Ntr — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2019

Notably, November 5 is also the last day of holidays, which were declared due to the ongoing pollution issue, in schools in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad.

On Monday, the Supreme Court came down heavily on the Centre and governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana respectively over the issue of pollution and stubble burning in the latter two states as the level of toxic haze in the NCR region reached ‘hazardous’ level. It further directed the Chief Secretaries of the three states to appear before it on November 6.

The top court also questioned the logic behind the Delhi government’s odd-even rationing scheme, which, on Monday, came into effect for the third time in the national capital, where it will be in effect till November 15. It also asked the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to establish by Friday that the scheme has reduced air pollution in Delhi.