Delhi Woman Death Case Update: Husband arrested in dowry case, further investigation underway

Akriti’s younger brother alleged that the incident was being projected as a suicide to shield those responsible. He claimed that his sister, was a responsible and mentally strong person.

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New Delhi: Arastu Sikka, the husband of a 28-year-old newlywed woman who allegedly fell to her death from the third floor of an NDMC residential complex in Delhi’s Lodhi Colony, has been arrested on charges of dowry harassment. According to the police, after completing the required formalities, a case under the relevant sections of dowry death has been registered at Lodhi Colony Police Station. Further investigation is underway.

Police on Sunday said the 28-year-old woman, a resident of Pushp Vihar, was found critically injured outside the B-Block of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) residential flats at Palika Kunj in Delhi’s Lodhi Colony on Saturday evening.

Investigators believe she fell from the third floor of one of the buildings in the complex. She was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where doctors declared her brought dead.

“The deceased, identified as Akriti, a resident of Pushp Vihar, was found critically injured after an alleged fall from the B-Block of NDMC flats at Palika Kunj on Saturday. She was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, where doctors declared her brought dead,” an official said.

According to police, Akriti had married on April 24 this year and was working as a sales executive at a private company. “As the death occurred within seven years of marriage, proceedings have been initiated, and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate has been informed to conduct the mandatory inquest proceedings,” an officer said.

Akriti’s family accuses her husband of Murder:

However, the woman’s family has rejected the possibility of suicide and alleged that her husband and his family members murdered Akriti over dowry-related demands. Akriti’s younger brother alleged that the incident was being projected as a suicide to shield those responsible. He claimed that his sister, was a responsible and mentally strong person.

The family further alleged that she had been subjected to physical assault and harassment by her husband after the marriage. According to the family, the marriage was a love-cum-arranged alliance solemnised barely two-and-a-half months ago, making the circumstances surrounding her death even more suspicious.