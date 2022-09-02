Gujarat road accident: As many as six people were killed and seven others sustain critical injuries after a car mowed down people walking towards Ambaji in Aravalli district. According to reports, around 14 pedestrians were visiting Ambaji when a car suddenly hit them. Following which six people died on the spot and seven sustained injuries.Also Read - Video: Stunt Goes Wrong During Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations, Man Accidently Sets Self On Fire In Gujarat

The accident occurred this morning on the highway adjacent to Krishnapur village in Malpur taluka of Aravalli. The accident, reportedly happened after the car suffered a tyre burst in the Aravalli district.

Gujarat | 6 dead, 7 injured after a car mowed down people, walking towards Ambaji, in Aravalli district. Injured shifted to hospital: police pic.twitter.com/MTEjwaVJ91 — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2022



The injured were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital for further treatment. The identity of those killed and injured in the accident is being ascertained.