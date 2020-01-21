New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) on Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court challenging the Inter Hostel Administration’s decision amending the Hostel Manual.

The students’ union seek the court’s direction to restrain the varsity administration from imposing late fees on students for registrations in winter semester 2020.

The plea also seeks direction to the varsity restraining them from taking any action which would give effect to the draft hostel manual.

The plea was filed by JNUSU members including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, Vice President Saket Moon and others.

The plea states that amendments to the Hostel Manual include an increase in hostel fee, affect rights of those in reserved categories vis-a-vis allocation of hostel rooms and also reduce the representation of the JNUSU in the IHA amongst several other changes.

“The present writ petition is being filed by the members of Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) challenging the Inter Hostel Administration (IHA) decision dated 28.10.2019 amending the Hostel Manual, the Minutes of the 283rd Meeting of the Executive Council (EC) dated 13.11.2019 ratifying the IHA decision and the High level committee dated 25.11.2019 making further amendments to the Hostel Manual. That the aforesaid decisions are malafide, arbitrary and illegal and adversely affect the student community of the Respondent University bringing far reaching changes to the provisions of the Hostel Manual,” the plea said.

“…the malafide, illegal and arbitrary decision making of the Respondent University’s administration is seeking to undermine the JNU Act, 1966 and the legal mandate of the Hostel Manual adversely affecting the rights of the students of the Respondent university,” the plea said.

(With IANS inputs)