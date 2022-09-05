New Delhi: Actor-model Archana Gautam, who contested 2022 Uttar Pradesh Election as Congress candidate from Hastinapur constituency of Meerut district, on Monday made serious allegations against temple authorities during her visit to Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh.Also Read - Rs 6.18 Crore: Tirupati Balaji Mandir Creates New Record in Hundi Kanuka

Taking to Twitter, Archana Gautam claimed she was denied entry at the Tirupati temple and “mistreated” by the temple authorities. She shared a video of the ordeal and said the temple authorities charged her Rs 10,500 for “darshan” visit. In her tweet, she also urged Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh to take action against the staff at the temple.

“India’s Hindu religious places have become a den of loot, in the name of religion, Tirupati Balaji indecent with women, action should be taken against this TTD employee. I request Andhra Government. And in the name of VIP darshan, Rs 10,500 is taken from one person. stop robbing it. @INCIndia,” Archana Gautam tweeted.

Archana Gautam shares video on Twitter

भारत के हिंदू धर्म स्थल लूट का अड्डा बन चुके हैं धर्म के नाम पर तिरुपति बालाजी मैं महिलाओं के साथ अभद्रता करते,यह टीटीडी के कर्मचारी पर कार्यवाही होनी चाहिए । मैं आंध्र गवर्नमेंट से निवेदन करती हूं।ओर यह VIP दर्शन के नाम पर 10500 एक आदमी से लेते है । इसे लूटना बंद करो । @INCIndia pic.twitter.com/zABFlUi0yL — Archana Gautam (@archanagautamm) September 5, 2022

Who is Archana Gautam