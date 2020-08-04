Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan Latest News: With tight security and police barricades, massive preparations are underway for Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan at Ayodhya on Wednesday. Also Read - Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: LK Advani Says Ram Temple Will Represent India as Strong, Harmonious Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday attend a public function for laying of the foundation stone of ‘Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir’ at Ayodhya. Also Read - Delhi's Babar Road to be Renamed as '5 August Marg', Claims BJP Leader Day Ahead of Ram Mandir Ceremony

On the occasion, he will also unveil a plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone and also will release a commemorative postage stamp on ‘Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir’. Also Read - Ayodhya All Decked Up For Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan, PM Modi to Unveil Plaque to Mark The Occasion | 10 Points

Amid all these preparations for the grand event, one will be surprised to find the architectural designs of this grand temple.

To make it really a historic monument and not just a religious place, the temple trust said that nearly four lakh cubic feet of pink stone will be brought from Rajasthan for the construction of the temple.

As per updates, the pink stones for the design purpose will be brought from Bansi Pahadpur in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur. Out of four lakh, nearly one lakh cubic feet stone has already been carved for the temple design.

Earlier in the day, the temple trust released a series of photos of the temple with multiple turrets, pillars and domes. As per the updates from the temple architects, the Ram temple will be 161 feet tall and almost double the size of what was originally planned.

The grand Ram temple in Ayodhya will altogether have 360 pillars and each of these pillars will have 16 intricately carved statues inscribed in it.