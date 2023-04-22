Home

News

India

Arcturus Alert! WHO Upgrades XBB.1.16 As Covid-19 ‘Variant Of Interest’ Amid Surge In Cases; Details

Arcturus Alert! WHO Upgrades XBB.1.16 As Covid-19 ‘Variant Of Interest’ Amid Surge In Cases; Details

A few symptoms that have been observed till now include: fever that gradually increases and lasts for 1-2 days, sore throat, body pain, headaches and abdominal discomfort.

Arcturus Alert! WHO Upgrades XBB.1.16 As Covid-19 'Variant Of Interest' Amid Surge In Cases; Details (Image:Pixabay)

Geneva: The World Health Organization (WHO) has upgraded XBB.1.16 to a “variant of interest”, due to its estimated growth advantage over other circulating COVID-19 subvariants, and its ability to evade the immune system. XBB.1.16 is a descendent lineage of XBB, a recombinant of two BA.2 descendent lineages. XBB.1.16 was first reported on January 9, this year and designated a variant under monitoring (VUM) on March 22.

So far, 3,648 sequences of the Omicron XBB.1.16 variant have been reported from 33 countries, including India, on open research platform GISAID, the global health body, said.

You may like to read

“Following a sustained increase in the prevalence of XBB.1.16 and growth advantage reported from several countries, WHO classifies XBB.1.16 as a VOI,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead for Covid-19 response at WHO on Friday.

WHO noted that XBB.1.16 has shown “growth advantage and immune escape”. While “no changes in severity have been reported, it can cause full range of disease”, she said, adding for the need to “be vigilant”.

The WHO noted that although there has been a “slight increase” in XBB.1.16-related hospitalisation in India and Indonesia, the levels are “much lower than seen in previous variant waves”.

Meanwhile, some experts nicknamed XBB.1.16 as Arcturus, after the brightest star in the northern celestial hemisphere. However, the WHO has not named it yet. WHO assigns Greek labels only for variants of concern (VOC), and not for VOIs.

“We are not using nicknames for these sub variants, and I would kindly encourage you not to. Please,” Van Kerkhove said.

XBB.1.16: Signs and symptoms you shouldn’t ignore

A few symptoms that have been observed till now include: fever that gradually increases and lasts for 1-2 days, sore throat, body pain, headaches and abdominal discomfort.

Who is at a risk?

The XBB.1.16 variant does not lead to any severe complications. However, people with underlying health conditions, the elderly population and individuals with respiratory conditions should be extra careful.

Other things you must know

According to news agency PTI, XBB.1.16 was first discovered in January

Fully vaccinated individuals can also get the infection

As Covid-19 cases are on a rise again, it is crucial to follow all precautions.

Also, get vaccinated with all the doses if you are not.

India Covid Cases

Driven by XBB.1.16, India on Saturday recorded 12,193 fresh COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, with the number of active cases of the infection going up to 67,556, according to the Union health ministry.

The death toll due to the viral disease has climbed to 5,31,300 with 42 more fatalities, including 10 reconciled by Kerala, according to the ministry’s data updated at 8 am on Saturday, April 22.

Besides, data released on Friday revealed that the XBB.1.16 is the dominant variant of Omicron that was driving the case surge in Maharashtra.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.