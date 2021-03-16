New Delhi: A day after the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that countries should continue using AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, All India Institue of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Randeep Guleria said that the vaccine developed by British-Swedish company is safe as no red flags related to increased clotting due to AstraZeneca vaccine have been seen so far. Also Read - No Extra Attempt, 11 Languages, Offline Mode: How NTA Plans to Hold NEET 2021 This Year

Seconding the WHO stance that the vaccine is safe, Guleria, while speaking to Times Now asserted that the vaccine has been used not just in the European Union but in many countries including the UK and India and there have been no red flags either during the trial time or even subsequently of increased clotting which have been observed in Denmark and other countries.

Notably, several European countries have suspended the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, which also has a tie-up with the Serum Institute of India, after some reports of blood clotting. However, the pharmaceutical major has maintained that there is no evidence to suggest that the jabs are the cause behind blood clots as reported in some nations.

Around 17 million people in the EU and UK have now received our vaccine, and the number of cases of blood clots reported in this group is lower than the hundreds of cases that would be expected among the general population, said Ann Taylor, Chief Medical Officer at AstraZeneca. The nature of the pandemic has led to increased attention in individual cases and we are going beyond the standard practices for safety monitoring of licensed medicines in reporting vaccine events, to ensure public safety, she said.

So far across the EU and UK, there have been 15 events of DVT and 22 events of pulmonary embolism reported among those given the vaccine, based on the number of cases the company has received as of March 8.