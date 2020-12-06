New Delhi: Raising questions on reliability of rapid antigen tests (RAT), nearly 11 per cent of those in Delhi who had tested negative with the test but had symptoms, were later found to be positive in RT-PCR retest done later. Also Read - Gwalior: People Without Face Masks Will Have to Write Essay on COVID as Punishment

According to the data shared by health authorities in response to an RTI query filed by a PTI reporter, out of the 56,862 symptomatic patients who tested negative in rapid antigen tests, 32,903 were retested through RT-PCR and of them 3,524 were found COVID-19 positive. Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccine Latest Update: As UK Readies For Rollout, Pfizer CEO Casts Doubt if Vaccine Will Prevent Transmission

Notably, the Union Health Ministry had in September asked all states and Union Territories to mandatorily retest all symptomatic cases found COVID-19 negative in rapid antigen tests through RT-PCR so that no positive case is missed. Also Read - Despite Testing Positive for COVID -19, Air India Express Crew Member Allowed to Take Flight

For Delhi, the case positivity rate in RT-PCR, which is considered the gold standard for COVID-19 screening, was 20.97 percent in September, while it was only 4.77 percent when it comes to rapid antigen test, the RTI reply stated.

In October, positivity rates of Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and rapid antigen test were 16.76 percent and 4.58 percent respectively. Between November 1 and 7 the rapid antigen positivity rate was 8.16 percent while for RT-PCR it was 27.2 percent.

(With agency inputs)