Are Schools and Colleges Closed Tomorrow In Himachal Pradesh? Government Issues Clarification

Order being circulated stating that State govt has declared 17th August as holiday for schools/colleges in the state is fake, the government said in a statement.

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday issued a clarification after a fake order claiming that all schools and colleges in the state will remain closed tomorrow, 17th August due to incessant rains got circulated. “Order being circulated stating that State govt has declared 17th August as holiday for schools/colleges in the state is fake. District Magistrates and SDMs are taking the decision as per situation in their areas,” Abhishek Jain, Secretary-Education, Himachal Pradesh government said.

The state of Himachal Pradesh has been been witnessing torrential rains for past few days. At least 71 people have died in the past three days and 13 are still missing in Himachal Pradesh after devastating rains pounded the state. The death toll from landslides and flashfloods jumped on Wednesday as rescuers pulled out more bodies from the rubble of collapsed buildings, officials said.

Heavy rains have battered the hill state since Sunday, triggering landslides in several districts including Shimla where three areas — Summer Hill, Fagli and Krishna Nagar — are badly hit by landslips.

“At least 71 people have died in the past three days and 13 are still missing. As many as 57 bodies have been recovered since Sunday night,” Principal Secretary (Revenue) Onkar Chand Sharma said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sukhu said that about 60 people have died since Sunday night.

In an interview with PTI, Sukhu said his state will take a year to rebuild the infrastructure wrecked by the heavy rains this monsoon and claimed that the estimated loss in the two devastating spells of heavy rains – this week and in July – is about Rs 10,000 crore.

