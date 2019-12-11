New Delhi: At a time when the Shiv Sena was in two minds over extending its support to the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019, senior Shiv Sena leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi said that Sena and BJP can come together in near future. Uddhav Thackeray will take a decision at the right time. “This is his personal statement and not Shiv Sena’s official stand,” said Sena leader Neelam Gorhe taking a potshot at Manohar Joshi.

Neelam Gorhe, Shiv Sena: Manohar Joshi ji has given a statement that Shiv Sena and BJP will come together soon, this is his personal statement and not Shiv Sena’s official stand. This kind of feeling & emotions in a generation of leaders is obvious. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/K0FU2MCbEA — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2019

A day after voting in favour of the CAB in Lok Sabha, Sena chief and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said that the party won’t support the CAB in the Rajya Sabha unless the questions raised by the party are answered. The Congress, which is an alliance partner of Sena, expressed displeasure over Sena’s support to CAB, while the NCP said that it will not affect Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, BJP minister Eknath Khadse met Uddhav Thackeray which led to two speculations: One, Khadse may jump the ship and join the Sena-Congress government. Two, There’s still a chance of BJP and Sena coming back together.

In this backdrop, Manohar Joshi’s comment is significant as he said, “Instead of fighting over small issues, it is better to tolerate some things. It is good to share issues which you feel strongly about. If both parties work together, it is beneficial for both.”

“It is not that Shiv Sena will never go with the BJP again. Uddhav Thackeray will take the right decision at the right time,” he added.

“Manohar Joshiji has given a statement that Shiv Sena and BJP will come together soon, this is his personal statement and not Shiv Sena’s official stand. This kind of feeling & emotions in a generation of leaders is obvious,” Neelam Gorhe said dismissing any possibility.

(With Agency Inputs)