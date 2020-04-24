New Delhi: Following the death of a trader due to COVID-19, at least 300 shops were shut in a section of Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi which is Asia’s biggest fruit and vegetable wholesale market, according a NDTV report. Apart from closing the shops, the traders have demanded that the government scale up testing in the market which stretches for over 100 acres. Also Read - Lockdown Relaxation: Azadpur Mandi to Remain Open For 24 Hours From Tuesday

However, another report by Times of India dismissed reports of the market being shut from Monday. Quoting Agricultural Produce Management Committee (APMC) chairman Adil Ahmad Khan, the report said that the market would function 24X7.

"The mandi will remain open 24X7 and the supply chain will be maintained for the convenience of Delhiites. The government will ensure there is no scarcity of vegetables and fruits in the city, and all other mandis will also remain open," Khan was reported as saying in a video message.

The report also said only the shops that were in the close vicinity to the shop owned by the deceased person have been shut.

Notably, traders at the market have requested the government to close it for some days as the market is being crowded and all precautions against coronavirus are being allegedly ignored. Many of the vegetable dealers have complained of irregular temperature screening and no proper sanitization.

With 1,486 new cases and 49 deaths in the last 24 hours, India total number of coronavirus positive cases have risen to 20,471 while the death toll stands at 652 on Wednesday.