New Delhi: Soon after the Centre released the guidelines for Unlock 3.0, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu extended the ongoing lockdown. West Bengal is under lockdown for seven days in August. So what will be different from August 1?

Here are the frequently asked questions answered.

1. How Unlock 3 is different from Unlock 2?

There is no night curfew. Gyms will be open from August 5.

2. Are weekend lockdowns over?

No, state governments are final authorities to decide about local lockdowns. Weekend lockdowns, mini lockdowns will continue as deemed fit by the local authorities.

3. Are borders open?

Going by the SOP of Unlock 3.0, all state borders are open. “States and UTs, based on their assessment of the situation, may prohibit certain activities outside the containment zones, or impose such restrictions as deemed necessary. However, there shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for such movements.

4. Are restaurants, shopping malls, gyms, cinema theatres open everywhere?

No. cinema theatres are not open anywhere in the country. Rest are open in the non-containment zones, but depending on the discretion of the state authorities.