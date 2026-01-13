Home

Are terror camps still operating near India-Pakistan border? Indian Army chief answers

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has said that eight terror camps are operating across International Border (IB) and LOC. Scroll down to know more.

India-Pakistan update: In a significant statement months after India conducted Operation Sindoor, killing more than a hundred terrorists across multiple terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has said that eight terror camps, of which two are near the International Border (IB), and six across the Line of Control (LoC), are still active. Adding that the security forces are keeping a close watch on them, the army chief has said that actions will be taken in case any such event happens. Here are all the details you need to know about the terror camps still operating near India-Pakistan border.

What Indian Army Chief said on terrorist camps in Pakistan?

“According to our information, eight terrorist camps are still active, two of which are in IB and six are across the LoC. We do believe that there is some kind of presence or training in these camps, and that is why we are keeping a close watch”, Indian Army, Gen Dwivedi said in response to a question from IANS news agency during the annual press conference on Tuesday.

“In case similar action is enacted, we will definitely deal with it”, the Chief added on the actions against the terror camps, a report by IANS news agency said.

Indian Army Chief reflects on Operation Sindoor

“Operation Sindoor was conceptualised and executed with precision. Through 22 minutes of initiation on May 7 and an orchestration that lasted 88 hours up to May 10, the operation reset strategic assumptions by striking deep, dismantling terror infrastructure, and puncturing the longstanding nuclear rhetoric,” he said “The Army successfully destroyed seven out of the nine targets and thereafter played a pivotal role in ensuring a calibrated response to Pak actions,” he added.

