New Delhi: Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Mizoram, Manipur, Goa, Meghalaya, Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands made it to the list of those states with no new cases, but for a short while as Odisha, Jharkhand again reported new cases.

The list of 13 states was presented by Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday.

What does it mean?

Not registering any new case in any given time is indeed good news, but that doesn’t mean that these states are free from coronavirus. A state can be declared COVID-19 free when there is no new case for at least 14 to 28 days. So, the list will get updated from time to time.

About 180 districts had no fresh case in the last seven to 13 days, the ministry said. As many as 164 districts have not registered any new case in 14-20 days, while 136 districts have not reported any case of coronavirus infection in the last 21 to 28 days.

Daman and Diu, Sikkim, Nagaland and the Lakshadweep Islands have not reported a single case till date.

On Friday, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,886 and the number of cases climbed to 56,342 in the country, registering an increase of 103 fatalities and 3,390 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 37,916. While 16,539 people have recovered, one patient has migrated, it said.

“Thus, around 29.35 per cent patients have recovered so far,” a senior health ministry official said.

The total of 103 deaths reported since Thursday morning include 43 in Maharashtra; 29 in Gujarat; eight in Madhya Pradesh; seven in West Bengal; five in Rajasthan; two each in Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh; and one each in Bihar, Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

Of the 1,886 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 694 fatalities, Gujarat comes second with 425 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 193, West Bengal at 151, Rajasthan at 97, Delhi at 66, Uttar Pradesh at 62 and Andhra Pradesh at 38.

The death toll reached 37 in Tamil Nadu, 30 in Karnataka while Telengana has reported 29 fatalities due to the respiratory disease. Punjab has registered 28 COVID-19 deaths, Jammu and Kashmir nine, Haryana seven, Bihar five and Kerala four.

Jharkhand has recorded three COVID-19 fatalities. Odisha and Himachal Pradesh have reported two deaths each.

Meghalaya, Chandigarh, Assam and Uttarakhand have reported one fatality each, according to the ministry data.

According to the health ministry data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country is from Maharashtra at 17,974 followed by Gujarat at 7,012, Delhi at 5,980, Tamil Nadu at 5,409, Rajasthan at 3,427, Madhya Pradesh at 3,252 and Uttar Pradesh at 3,071.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,847 in Andhra Pradesh and 1,644 in Punjab.

