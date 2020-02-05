New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday, which marks six months of Article 370 abrogation, lashed out at the government, questioning the illegal detention of former Chief Ministers and wondering whether ‘India is still a democracy or not.’

The Modi government had, on August 5 last year, abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, thus revoking the special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The erstwhile state was further split into the union territories of Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh.

On Tuesday, Priyanka, the Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh, tweeted: “It’s been six months since two ex-Chief Ministers have been incarcerated without any charges and millions of people were locked down in J&K.”

“Six months ago we were asking how long this will carry on? Now we are asking whether we are still a democracy or not,” she added.

Three former Chief Ministers of the former state-the father-son duo of Farooq and Omar Abdullah along with People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti-were put under detention by the Centre to prevent law and order situation from spiralling out of control following the Article 370 move.

Jammu and Kashmir has been under strict communication ban since ban for six months now. While measures have been taken to lift the communication blockade, the regions continue to remain cut off from the rest of the country.

While the opposition has not been allowed to visit the Valley, the Centre has taken two separate foreign delegations on a ground visit to back its claims of peace and normalcy returning to Kashmir.