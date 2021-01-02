New Delhi: Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on a personal visit to Italy’s Milan, the Aam Aadmi Party on Fiday asked the Congress leader, “Are you back from Milan?” Notably, Gandhi on Friday wished countrymen a “happy new year”, and asserted that his heart is with the farmers and labourers “fighting unjust forces with dignity and honour”. Also Read - Katrina Kaif Shares Pictures in no Makeup Look as She Spends New Year With Sister Isabelle Kaif

"As the new year begins, we remember those who we lost and thank all those who protect and sacrifice for us. My heart is with the farmers and labourers fighting unjust forces with dignity and honour. Happy new year to all," the former Congress president tweeted.

As the new year begins, we remember those who we lost and thank all those who protect and sacrifice for us. My heart is with the farmers and labourers fighting unjust forces with dignity and honour. Happy new year to all. pic.twitter.com/L0esBsMeqW — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 31, 2020

Earlier, several BJP leaders including Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had mocked Gandhi after he reportedly took off to Italy on Sunday amid the farmers’ protest and a day before the grand old party’s foundation day. “Congress here is celebrating its 136th Foundation Day and Rahul Gandhi has disappeared”, tweeted Chouhan.

BJP leader DK Aruna called him a ‘tourist politician’. “90 per cent of congress leaders doing their best to defend Rahul Gandhi Milan trip. When will you think about people and playing a role of the opposition? Farmer brothers and sisters don’t be misled by this tourist politician,” she tweeted.

Another BJP leader Khushbu Sundar had also attacked the Congress leader for leaving the country amid the farmers’ protest. “So much of noise was made for farmers protest by the opp, where is #RG now? Short holiday? Seriously? If you are so concerned about the farmers, you should have been out there on the streets with them n not holidaying,” she tweeted.

“Oh! Did I expect #RG do anything else? Definitely not. In fact I was looking forward to the news of his travel for a short holiday. All talks and only drama. Nothing new. Same old story,” the former Congress leader added.

In October 2019, Gandhi had flown off to Bangkok, ahead of the Maharashtra and Haryana state Assembly elections.

R Surjewala,Congress: Rahul Gandhi has gone in the past from time to time on a meditational visit, on which he is currently there, this entire programme (35 PCs from 1-8 Nov against Central govt over economic situation) was drafted as per his direction & in consultation with him. pic.twitter.com/5Y4bK2XjCB — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2019

He had gone on ‘mediational visit’ when Congress had planned to hold 35 press conferences and protests between November 1 and November 15, 2019, to corner the Modi government.