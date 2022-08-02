New Delhi: A major part of Indian population is drinking contaminated water. It became clear yesterday that a significant number of Indians are drinking toxic water as the data released by Minister of Jal Shakti in the reply to a question asked in Rajya Sabha, revealed that around 209 districts in 25 states and Union territories have Arsenic in their ground water. Uranium has also been found in parts of 152 districts across 18 states, the government informed Parliament on Monday.Also Read - Justin Bieber's Unbelievable Reaction to Indian Man Playing Dhol at Jagran Cracks up The Internet - Watch Viral Video

What Does Data Say?

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu gave data that showed the presence of metal in water usually used for drinking. According to the data, the following metals were found the water sources: Also Read - Centre Forms Task Force To Monitor Monkeypox Cases In India

Lead has been found in parts of 176 districts in 21 states.

Iron has been found in parts of 491 districts in 29 states and Union territories,

Cadmium in parts of 29 districts in 11 states

Chromium in parts of 62 districts in 16 states.

Furthermore, the expanse of metal-infused water sources is huge since there are 14,079 iron-affected, 671 fluoride-affected, 814 arsenic-affected, 9,930 salinity-affected, 517 nitrate-affected and 111 heavy metal-affected habitations in the country, the data showed. Also Read - India, Spain, Brazil Record Monkeypox Deaths - Should We Be Concerned?

In a written reply to another question in the Upper House, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel said of the 10,182 samples collected and tested at the quality control laboratories of the Delhi Jal Board in south Delhi since May, the percentage of the samples found unsatisfactory ranges from 1.95 to 2.99, which is well within the 2017 World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines for drinking water quality.

“Action is initiated as per standard operating procedure to stop contamination, if any. There is no proposal for constitution of any expert committee in this matter,” Patel said.

How Does Metal Impact Our Health?

The amount of arsenic, iron, lead, cadmium, chromium and uranium in groundwater exceeding the prescribed standard has a direct effect on our health.

Excess arsenic means increased risk of skin diseases and cancer.

Excess iron can mean diseases related to the nervous system like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

Excess amount of lead in water can affect our nervous system.

High levels of cadmium increase the risk of kidney diseases.

High amounts of chromium can cause diffuse hyperplasia in the small intestine, which increases the risk of tumors.

Excess amount of uranium in drinking water increases the risk of kidney diseases and cancer.

Measures Taken By The Government

The central government told the Parliament that water is a state subject, so it is the responsibility of the states to provide drinking water to the people. However, the central government is also running many schemes to provide clean drinking water.

On July 21, the government told the Lok Sabha that the Jal Jeevan Mission was launched in August 2019. Under this, drinking water will be supplied to every rural household through taps by 2024. According to the government’s reply, so far, out of 19.15 crore rural households in the country, 9.81 crore households are being supplied tap water. Apart from this, AMRUT 2.0 scheme has been started by the central government in October 2021. Under this, a target has been set to supply tap water to all cities in the next 5 years i.e. by 2026.

(With inputs from PTI)